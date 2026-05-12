A jiu-jitsu coach who raped 11-year-old female pupils is to stand trial, - National Police. PHOTO

A jiu-jitsu coach has appeared in court, accused of committing sexual offences against two 11-year-old girls in Kyiv and Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the National Police’s communications department.

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The victims were his students

As noted, the perpetrator’s victims were his underage female students, against whom he committed sexual acts, taking advantage of the opportunity to conduct one-to-one training sessions. The accused faces life imprisonment for his crimes.

During the pre-trial investigation, investigators identified another underage victim – an 11-year-old resident of Zaporizhzhia, against whom the suspect also committed sexual offences.

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"Law enforcement officers established that the former well-known athlete and founder of a public sports organisation had concealed his criminal activities for a long time, using the pretext of conducting individual sports training sessions – first in Zaporizhzhia and then in Kyiv," the statement reads.

What did the investigation establish?

The police proved that the man not only molested the pupils but also engaged in sexual intercourse with them against their will directly in the training hall. Both girls were 11 years old; in particular, one of them had a specific medical condition that prevented her from speaking about what was happening.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office, investigators charged the suspect with committing offences under Part 6 of Article 152 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – rape of a person under the age of fourteen – and Part 2 of Article 156 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – lewd acts against a minor.

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The accused faces life imprisonment.