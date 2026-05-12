Drone attack on Cherkasy region: air defense downs 10 UAVs, damage and casualties reported. PHOTOS
On the night of 11 May, Russian drones attacked the Cherkasy region; air defence forces shot down 10 enemy UAVs. Debris and explosions damaged residential buildings, power lines, and farm buildings, and two people were injured.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy Regional Military Administration.
In the Zvenyhorodka district, a residential building and several farm buildings were damaged, and two properties were destroyed, following the crash of one of the drones. Separately, damage to a power line was recorded – repair crews are working at the site. Two local residents were injured; they received medical assistance on the spot and did not require hospitalisation.
In the Zolotonosha district, a drone explosion caused a trailer with beehives on the premises of a farm to catch fire. The fire was quickly extinguished. In another settlement, the blast wave damaged the windows of three residential buildings and a starosta’s office building. No casualties were reported in this case.
Aftermath of the attack
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