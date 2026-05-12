Shooting at Svitlovodsk City Council: "Don’t come to me. Stay where you are, bitch! Stay where you are, you f#cking b#tch!". VIDEO (updated)

Shots were fired inside the Svitlovodsk City Council building in the Kirovohrad region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press office of the Svitlovodsk City Council.

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Details

It is reported that today, inside the city council building, the first deputy mayor, Serhii Savych, opened fire in the executive committee building, where staff and members of the public were present at the time.

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One person has been injured

It is known that one person was injured – one of the individuals sustained a wound from a non-lethal weapon. The victim is currently receiving the necessary medical care.

It is also noted that Savych behaved aggressively, making threats and using foul language towards the secretary of the Svitlovodsk City Council, Maksym Bakumenko.

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No further information is available at this time.

Details from the police