Shooting at Svitlovodsk City Council: "Don’t come to me. Stay where you are, bitch! Stay where you are, you f#cking b#tch!". VIDEO (updated)
Shots were fired inside the Svitlovodsk City Council building in the Kirovohrad region.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press office of the Svitlovodsk City Council.
Warning! Strong language!
Details
It is reported that today, inside the city council building, the first deputy mayor, Serhii Savych, opened fire in the executive committee building, where staff and members of the public were present at the time.
One person has been injured
It is known that one person was injured – one of the individuals sustained a wound from a non-lethal weapon. The victim is currently receiving the necessary medical care.
It is also noted that Savych behaved aggressively, making threats and using foul language towards the secretary of the Svitlovodsk City Council, Maksym Bakumenko.
No further information is available at this time.
Details from the police
- Police are currently on the scene of a shooting at the Svitlovodsk City Council building.
- Preliminary reports indicate that a dispute broke out among city council employees, resulting in one of them firing several shots. Two people were injured and have been hospitalized. Police are on the scene and are investigating the circumstances.
- Further details will be released later.
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