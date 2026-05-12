Russian FPV drone strikes energy facility in Donetsk region. VIDEO+PHOTOS

In the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk region, a Russian FPV drone attacked a critical infrastructure facility.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

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The strike caused a fire in a transformer and spilled oil.

What is known about the consequences of the attack

Rescue workers extinguished the fire despite the threat of further strikes.

The State Emergency Service noted that the firefighters’ work was complicated by the danger of new attacks from Russian drones.

There is currently no information on casualties.

Read more: Shelling of Kramatorsk on 5 May: Roman Simashov, deputy head of Kramatorsk District Military Administration, has died in hospital















