Two people killed and one injured in Russian airstrike on Druzhkivka. VIDEO&PHOTOS
Russian troops carried out an airstrike on Druzhkivka in the Donetsk region, killing two people and injuring one.
The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this, Censor.NET informs.
What is known
As noted, the occupiers attacked a private residential area of the city the day before.
Thirteen houses were damaged in the strike. A fire broke out.
Rescuers extinguished a fire in a house and a car.
Victims of the attack
"Two people were killed and another wounded in a Russian airstrike on Druzhkivka," the report states.
Rescuers also provided assistance to an injured man born in 1964 and extinguished a fire in a house and a car.
Aftermath of the airstrike
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