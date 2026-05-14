Two people killed and one injured in Russian airstrike on Druzhkivka. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Russian troops carried out an airstrike on Druzhkivka in the Donetsk region, killing two people and injuring one.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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What is known

As noted, the occupiers attacked a private residential area of the city the day before.

Thirteen houses were damaged in the strike. A fire broke out.

Rescuers extinguished a fire in a house and a car.

See more: Day in Donetsk Oblast: 3 dead, 6 wounded, occupiers shelled region 15 times. PHOTOS

Victims of the attack

"Two people were killed and another wounded in a Russian airstrike on Druzhkivka," the report states.

Rescuers also provided assistance to an injured man born in 1964 and extinguished a fire in a house and a car.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: two districts under attack, two people killed, two more wounded. PHOTOS

Aftermath of the airstrike





