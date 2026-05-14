New fires break out in Chornobyl Exclusion Zone after drone strike

Photo: ДАЗВ - Державне агентство України з управління зоною відчуження﻿

Fires broke out again in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone after a Russian attack.

This was reported by the State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management (SAUEZM), cited by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

New fire outbreaks in the Exclusion Zone

According to the agency, new fire outbreaks emerged in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone after Russian Geran-2 drones were shot down.

The fires were recorded on the territory of the Opachychi Nature Conservation Research Department of the Chornobyl Radiation and Ecological Biosphere Reserve.

The situation is complicated by smoke, fallen trees and hard-to-reach terrain. At the same time, radiation levels remain within normal limits.

Read more: Spread of major forest fire stopped in Chernihiv region

Photo: SAUEZM, State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management

Photo: SAUEZM, State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management

Photo: SAUEZM, State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management

Photo: SAUEZM, State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management

Photo: SAUEZM, State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management

Photo: SAUEZM, State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management

Photo: SAUEZM, State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management

See more: Area of forest fire in Chernihiv region grows to 5,800 hectares. PHOTO