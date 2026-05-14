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New fires break out in Chornobyl Exclusion Zone after drone strike
Fires broke out again in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone after a Russian attack.
This was reported by the State Agency of Ukraine on Exclusion Zone Management (SAUEZM), cited by Censor.NET.
New fire outbreaks in the Exclusion Zone
According to the agency, new fire outbreaks emerged in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone after Russian Geran-2 drones were shot down.
The fires were recorded on the territory of the Opachychi Nature Conservation Research Department of the Chornobyl Radiation and Ecological Biosphere Reserve.
The situation is complicated by smoke, fallen trees and hard-to-reach terrain. At the same time, radiation levels remain within normal limits.
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