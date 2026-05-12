Spread of major forest fire stopped in Chernihiv region

A major forest fire in the Koriukivka Forestry Branch in the Chernihiv region had been contained as of 12 May.

The Northern Forest Office said this, Censor.NET reports.

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The fire is no longer spreading, but it has not yet been fully extinguished. According to preliminary estimates, the fire covered about 5,800 hectares. Due to difficult access to part of the area, exact calculations are currently impossible, so the figures remain approximate.

See more: Efforts continue to extinguish large-scale forest fire across 1,200 ha in Exclusion Zone. PHOTOS

Fire stopped, but fight continues

The situation was stabilised thanks to a change in the weather. Temperatures dropped, rain fell, and the wind changed direction. This helped rescuers and foresters contain the spread of the flames.

"A large-scale forest fire that broke out in the Koriukivka Forestry Branch of the State Enterprise Forests of Ukraine has been contained. Its spread has now been stopped," the statement said.

Read more: Chernihiv region prepares evacuation of residents due to large-scale fire – RMA

Fire was moving toward border

According to foresters, the flames were moving toward the state border and the territory of Russia, rather than deeper into the Chernihiv region.

To contain the fire, 129 kilometres of firebreaks were created. These are special protective lines that prevent the fire from spreading further. Specialists are now continuing to monitor the area and constantly check the situation on site.

Earlier, on 8 May, a major fire broke out in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone. According to specialised services, no excess radiation levels were recorded.

See more: Former law enforcement officer detained on suspicion of looting during occupation of Chernihiv region, - Office of Prosecutor General. PHOTO