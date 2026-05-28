Ukrainian killed at front continues to be tried in Russia for arson attack on occupation administration in 2022. PHOTO

The Southern District Military Court in Rostov-on-Don is continuing to hear the case concerning the arson attack on the building of the occupation administration in the village of Novobohdanivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, which took place in the summer of 2022.

One of the main figures in the case is Danylo Sokolov, who was killed at the front back in early 2024, reports Mediazona, as cited by Censor.NET.

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Trial in absentia under the "terrorism" charge

Danylo Sokolov and Hryhorii Nikonov-Babchenko are being tried in absentia. The Russian authorities accuse them of committing an "act of international terrorism". Furthermore, Sokolov is accused of involving a minor in the crime – at the time of the events, the third participant, Serhii Popov, was 17 years old.

At the hearing on 27 May, the court questioned a key witness – local resident Volodymyr Kovalenko. According to him, in June 2022, Sokolov called him to "watch" the arson attack on the "village council". The witness stated that the defendants were sober, listened to anti-Russian songs on the way, and put on masks in front of the building.

According to the prosecution, Popov removed the Russian flag from the building, whilst Sokolov threw a bottle containing a "Molotov cocktail" through the window. The fire did not spread inside the building — only the double-glazed window on the outside was scorched, and the flames were quickly extinguished by a security guard and a passer-by. The arsonists fled shouting "Glory to Ukraine!" and "Glory to the heroes!".

Sentences for other defendants

Russian judicial authorities have already handed down sentences to two defendants in this case:

Volodymyr Kovalenko (witness) — in December 2024, he received a six-month suspended sentence under the article on "failure to report a crime" after he cooperated with the investigation and gave evidence against others.

Serhii Popov — in January 2025, the Southern District Military Court sentenced him to 5 years and 6 months in a strict-regime penal colony for "international terrorism" and desecration of the Russian Federation’s state flag.

The trial of the deceased soldier

The Russian court officially considers the whereabouts of Sokolov and Babchenko to be "unknown". According to the case file, Danylo Sokolov’s father stated that in the autumn of 2022, his son travelled to Zaporizhzhia, joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and took part in combat operations.

In January 2026, the Renii municipal community in the Odesa region officially confirmed the death of Danylo Sokolov. It transpired that the Ukrainian serviceman had been killed in action near Pokrovsk back in February 2024 and had long been considered missing in action. His funeral has already taken place in the Odesa region, and a memorial plaque has been erected in his honour on the Walk of Fame in the town of Reni. Despite this, a Russian court is continuing criminal proceedings against the deceased.

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