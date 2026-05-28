In Dnipro, notice of suspicion served to man who raped and strangled 11-year-old boy. PHOTOS (updated)

In Dnipro, law enforcement officers detained a 40-year-old man reasonably suspected of the brutal murder and rape of an 11-year-old child.

The boy had been considered missing for several days, Censor.NET reports.

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Updated at 6:10 p.m. The Prosecutor General's Office reported that the detainee was served a notice of suspicion under paragraphs 2, 10, 13 of Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (premeditated murder of a young child) and Part 6 of Article 152 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (rape). A motion is being prepared to choose a preventive measure for him in the form of remand in custody.

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The child’s body was found in an abandoned building

The boy disappeared on the evening of May 26, after which his search continued.

On the morning of May 28, around 10:00 a.m., his body with signs of a violent death was discovered in an abandoned building in Dnipro — the child's hands were tied, and there were numerous bodily injuries.

Thanks to operational and investigative measures, law enforcement officers quickly identified and detained the suspect. He turned out to be a 40-year-old man who, according to preliminary information, was an acquaintance of the boy.

Confession of the detainee and investigation

The detainee confessed to the committed crime. According to him: on the afternoon of May 27, at about 12:30 p.m., he raped the young boy. After that, in order to conceal the crime, he strangled the child.

Under the procedural guidance of the Livoberezhna District Prosecutor's Office of the city of Dnipro, a notice of suspicion is being prepared for the detainee on the fact of the premeditated murder of a young child.







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