In Zaporizhzhia, tenant killed 60-year-old man over rent debt. PHOTOS

In Zaporizhzhia, police are investigating the brutal murder of a man who had previously been reported missing.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a report by the Zaporizhzhia Regional Police.

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The search that led to a gruesome discovery

A woman contacted the police on 26 May to report her 60-year-old relative missing. While searching his home, officers discovered traces of blood in the yard.

A police dog was brought in to assist with the search. The dog led the officers to a deep pit, where the man’s body was found with signs of a violent death.

Conflict over debt and suspicion of murder

According to the investigation, a dispute arose between the deceased and his 47-year-old lodger over a rent debt. It is the lodger who is believed to be involved in the crime.

"It has been established that a dispute arose between the men, during which the lodger beat the landlord to death and, to conceal the crime, buried the body in a deep pit on the property," the police reported.

The suspect has been arrested. He faces up to 15 years in prison.

We previously reported that a court had remanded a police major in custody, suspected of raping a 14-year-old girl in Zaporizhzhia.

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