SSU has detained another FSB spotter who directed Russian strikes on Kharkiv region. PHOTO

The Security Service’s counter-intelligence unit has detained another FSB agent in the Kharkiv region. The perpetrator adjusted ruscist missile, bomb, and drone attacks on the frontline areas of the region.

According to the investigation, the suspect travelled on foot or by public transport to identify Defence Forces bases that the enemy was targeting for air strikes, reports Censor.NET.

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In the event of successfully completing the FSB’s covert mission, the agency promised the spotter "evacuation" to the aggressor country.

SSU counter-intelligence officers acted pre-emptively and detained the agent as he was preparing a final report for the Russian special services containing the coordinates of potential targets.

According to the investigation, the Russians’ accomplice turned out to be a local handyman recruited by the enemy. He came to the FSB’s attention when he posted pro-Kremlin comments in Telegram channel chat rooms.

After being recruited, the agent received training from a handler in Russia on methods of intelligence gathering and cover-up techniques, particularly during communications with the Russian intelligence officer. His identity has already been established by the SSU’s counter-intelligence unit.

During searches of the detainee’s residence, a smartphone was seized containing evidence of intelligence and subversive activities in favour of the Russian Federation.

Investigators from the Security Service informed him that he is suspected of high treason committed under martial law.

The suspect is being held in custody without the right to bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

See more: SSU has detained 16-year-old Russian agent who was directing strikes on Kharkiv region. VIDEO&PHOTOS