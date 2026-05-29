Sold 17 tonnes of fuel in 5 months: State Bureau of Investigation exposes military unit official’s fraud. PHOTOS

Officers from the State Bureau of Investigations have notified an officer from the logistics platoon of a military unit in the Khmelnytskyi region that he is under suspicion .

He is accused of organising a large-scale scheme to embezzle and illegally sell fuel intended for the army’s needs, reports Censor.NET.

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How did the scheme work?

According to the investigation, the illegal activity began in the summer of 2025.

The official, having access to fuel resources, embezzled fuel by forging documents. He systematically entered false data into the logbooks, created artificial ‘surpluses’ of diesel, and then secretly transported it out of the unit’s territory to sell to civilians.

The dealer sold the fuel at a price significantly below market value — between 35 and 50 hryvnias per litre.

Exposure and scale of the schemes

Law enforcement officers caught the serviceman red-handed whilst attempting to sell another batch of fuel amounting to 1 tonne.

According to operational intelligence, in just five months of the scheme’s operation, the suspect managed to sell at least 17 tonnes of state-owned diesel fuel. The exact amount of losses incurred by the state is currently being determined. Investigators are also checking which other officials or military personnel may have been involved in these schemes.

The military officer has been notified of the charges against him:theft and misappropriation of military property committed by a military official through abuse of his official position, under martial law. The penaltyunder this article is extremely severe and carries a prison sentence of between 10 and 15 years.











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