Six schemes for smuggling draft dodgers abroad have been uncovered in Zakarpattia. PHOTOS

Organised groups that helped people cross the border illegally in exchange for money have been uncovered in Zakarpattia. Those involved include residents of several regions of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Transcarpathian Regional Prosecutor’s Office.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"Over the past two weeks, six new schemes for illegally smuggling conscripts across the state border have been uncovered in Zakarpattia.

Ten members of organised groups have been notified of the charges against them. The total amount of illicit gains they planned to receive reached 93,000 US dollars," the statement reads.

Among those involved are residents of various regions of Ukraine, including a clergyman, as well as organisers and intermediaries who provided logistics and support for the ‘clients’.

A clergyman and residents of various regions were involved in the scheme

According to the investigation, the scheme’s participants operated in several districts of the region. They provided the men with covert accommodation, briefings and subsequent escort to the border zone.

In the Mukachevo district, a group was exposed that included a serving clergyman. According to law enforcement, for 10–15 thousand US dollars, they organised accommodation and prepared individuals for the illegal crossing of the border.

Read also on Censor.NET: Bought second-hand cars for clients: border guards in Odesa region exposed the organiser of a ‘VIP tour’ to Moldova. Photo report

The organisers used various methods of smuggling:

routes bypassing checkpoints;

crossing the Tisa River in an inflatable boat;

use of ladders to overcome barriers;

forged military unit documents;

routes through mountainous terrain.

Individual incidents in Svalyava and Rakhiv districts

In Svalyava district, an organiser was detained who had accommodated a “client” in a hostel and coordinated their onward route to the border.

In Rakhiv district, law enforcement officers exposed another suspect who provided instructions, supplied a ladder to scale the barriers and accompanied the man to the border zone.

In addition to these new suspects, indictments have already been filed against eight participants in similar schemes involving the illegal smuggling of conscripts.

Law enforcement officers continue to identify other possible participants and channels involved in organising illegal departures abroad.

Read also on "Censor.NET": A channel for illegal travel abroad has been dismantled in the Zhytomyr region. Photo report











