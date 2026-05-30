Enemy has attacked Zaporizhzhia again: one person killed, one injured. PHOTOS

On the afternoon of 30 May, Russian forces once again attacked Zaporizhzhia with strike drones, hitting an industrial infrastructure site.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

An enemy drone struck the grounds of one of the city’s industrial sites, causing a fire to break out.

There is one fatality and one person injured

As a result of the strike:

one man was killed;

another was injured.

It later emerged that the attack also caused damage to residential infrastructure. One of the buildings was damaged, and a fire broke out at the scene.

See more: Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia’s industrial infrastructure: two injured (updated). PHOTOS

Rescue workers and other services are clearing up the aftermath of the shelling and documenting the damage. Details of the attack are being clarified.

Consequences of the attack











