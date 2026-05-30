Consequences of Russian attack on facility in Rivne region: no threat to environment. PHOTO

Rescue workers are continuing to deal with the aftermath of this morning’s attack on the Rivne region.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Rivne Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Koval, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Environmental situation

According to the latest information, the environmental situation around the site of the fire is normal.

Read more: Enemy attacked enterprise in Rivne region: there is smoke

What happened beforehand?

It was previously reported that the enemy had attacked a facility in Rivne region: there is smoke.

No further information regarding the enemy attack is available at this time.

Read more: Enemy struck Rivne region: enterprise was damaged