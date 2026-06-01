Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region: four injured, dozens of buildings damaged. PHOTOS
Over the past 24 hours, the enemy has shelled three districts of the region nearly 30 times. The Nikopol district has been hit hardest, with damage to homes, businesses and vehicles.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, and the chairman of the regional council, Mykola Lukashuk.
Nikopol district
In the Nikopol district, the district centre, as well as the Pokrovska and Chervonohryhorivska communities, came under attack. The enemy attacked the district with drones and artillery. Infrastructure, a business, a petrol station, private homes and cars were damaged.
Four people were injured. A 54-year-old woman has been hospitalised in a serious condition. A 52-year-old man is also in hospital. His condition is assessed as moderate. Two other women, aged 56 and 67, will receive outpatient treatment.
Fires broke out. Two lorries were destroyed, and nine private homes, three outbuildings, a business, seven cars, a petrol station, an unused building and infrastructure were damaged.
Synelnykivskyi district
A private home was damaged in the Vasylkiv community as a result of a UAV strike.
Dniprovskyi district
A holiday home and a garage were on fire in Dnipro following an evening UAV attack.
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