Occupiers have struck Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 40 times: one person has been killed, nine wounded, two of whom are in serious condition

Throughout the day on May 31, Russian forces attacked four districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 40 times using drones, artillery, and aerial bombs, resulting in casualties.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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Dnipro District

The head of the Regional Military Administration noted that Russia attacked Dnipro, resulting in a fire at a logistics company's warehouse.

Synelnykove District

In the Synelnykove district, the communities of Pokrovka and Vasylkiv were under attack. Apartment buildings and cars were damaged.

Five people were injured as a result of enemy attacks. Three women, aged 73, 79, and 85, were hospitalized with moderate injuries.

Nikopol District

In the Nikopol region, the communities of Nikopol, Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrovsk, and Tomakivka were affected. Infrastructure, a school, a high-rise building, an administrative building, a gas station, and cars were damaged.

See more: Enemy struck Dnipro: warehouses of a logistics company are burning (updated). PHOTO

It is reported that a 50-year-old woman has died.

Four more people were injured.

Two men, aged 50 and 67, are in serious condition. Two women, aged 48 and 78, are receiving outpatient treatment.

Kryvyi Rih District

In the Kryvyi Rih region, Russian forces attacked the Hrusheva community.