Russia attacked Chernihiv region with UAVs: eight people injured, fires at cultural centre and private homes. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have shelled the Chernihiv region 37 times, using attack drones and FPV drones. Residential buildings, infrastructure facilities and businesses have come under attack. There are civilian casualties.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Vyacheslav Chaus.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Strike on a community centre and settlements in the Snovsk community

In the Snovsk community, a Russian ‘Geran’ drone struck a community centre. Six people were injured in the attack:

three women aged 57, 58 and 61;

three teenagers aged 14–15.

Four of the injured have been hospitalised, while the others are receiving outpatient treatment.

In another village in the community, a house caught fire following a drone strike. Details of the extent of the damage are being clarified.

Massive attack on the Ripky community

The Ripky community was attacked by Geran drones. Several strikes were recorded:

a private courtyard, where a garage and a car were burnt down;

a car park, where vehicles were destroyed;

at a business, where equipment was damaged;

a farm, where lorries caught fire.

A 74-year-old woman was injured.

Strikes on the Horodnya community and a petrol station

In the Horodnya community, lorries were damaged as a result of strikes by ‘Gerbera’ drones. Hits on the petrol station premises were also recorded.

Semenivka and Chernihiv: further damage

In Semenivka, an FPV drone damaged the façade and shattered windows in a five-storey residential building.

In Chernihiv, a strike was recorded during the night, followed by a fire. There are no reported casualties.

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have also attacked energy infrastructure facilities in the region, which could affect the stability of the power supply.

Read also on Censor.NET: Strikes on the Kherson region: one fatality, six injured and damage to 24 buildings























