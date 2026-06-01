Under guise of volunteer trip: attempt to illegally transport men abroad exposed. PHOTO

Officers of an operational unit of the Chernivtsi Border Guard Detachment exposed and dismantled a new scheme for illegally transporting men of draft age across the state border.

The organizers tried to use humanitarian aid as a cover, Censor.NET informs.

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Details

The main organizer of the scheme searched for his "clients" through popular anonymous messaging apps. Two residents of Poltava accepted his offer.

To bypass checkpoints and inspections on the way to the border without obstacles, the dealers came up with a cunning plan:

a minibus with volunteer symbols was used to transport the clients;

in the event of an inspection, the men were supposed to tell a pre-prepared story that they had allegedly arrived in the controlled border area for an official volunteer purpose.

Each of the Poltava residents paid the organizers $10,000 for this "safe" and disguised route to Moldova.

At the appointed time, one of the accomplices in the scheme put the passengers into the minibus and headed toward the state border. However, the border guards’ operational information allowed them to act preemptively: the vehicle was stopped for inspection at one of the posts.

The border guards quickly saw through the fabricated story about a "humanitarian mission" and detained the driver along with the passengers.

Law enforcement officers are currently conducting a set of operational-search measures to establish the exact whereabouts of the main organizer of this illegal scheme and detain him. The violators face criminal liability.

See more: Group of offenders was detained near border with Slovakia. PHOTOS