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News Photo Shelling of Chernihiv region
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Occupiers strike Moshchenka in Chernihiv Oblast with drone: 15-year-old boy in serious condition. PHOTOS

Today during the day, 1 June, Russians attacked the village of Moshchenka in the Horodnia hromada of Chernihiv Oblast with an attack drone, injuring a child.

This was reported by Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Oblast Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

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Child injured

According to the report, a 15-year-old boy was injured in the strike. He is in serious condition. The child was transferred to the regional hospital.

A fire broke out at the impact site, setting a private house ablaze.

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Strike on Chernihiv

In addition, private homes in Chernihiv were damaged later as a result of a drone attack.

Watch more: Two private houses catch fire in Chernihiv after Russian drone crashes. VIDEO (updated)

Aftermath of the attacks

Shelling of the Chernihiv region
Shelling of the Chernihiv region
Shelling of the Chernihiv region
Shelling of the Chernihiv region

Author: 

shoot out (17454) Chernihiv region (479) Chernihivskyy district (138) Moshchenka (1)
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