Occupiers strike Moshchenka in Chernihiv Oblast with drone: 15-year-old boy in serious condition. PHOTOS
Today during the day, 1 June, Russians attacked the village of Moshchenka in the Horodnia hromada of Chernihiv Oblast with an attack drone, injuring a child.
This was reported by Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Oblast Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.
Child injured
According to the report, a 15-year-old boy was injured in the strike. He is in serious condition. The child was transferred to the regional hospital.
A fire broke out at the impact site, setting a private house ablaze.
Strike on Chernihiv
In addition, private homes in Chernihiv were damaged later as a result of a drone attack.
Aftermath of the attacks
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password