Occupiers strike Moshchenka in Chernihiv Oblast with drone: 15-year-old boy in serious condition. PHOTOS

Today during the day, 1 June, Russians attacked the village of Moshchenka in the Horodnia hromada of Chernihiv Oblast with an attack drone, injuring a child.

This was reported by Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Oblast Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

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Child injured

According to the report, a 15-year-old boy was injured in the strike. He is in serious condition. The child was transferred to the regional hospital.

A fire broke out at the impact site, setting a private house ablaze.

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Strike on Chernihiv

In addition, private homes in Chernihiv were damaged later as a result of a drone attack.

Watch more: Two private houses catch fire in Chernihiv after Russian drone crashes. VIDEO (updated)

Aftermath of the attacks







