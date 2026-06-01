Two private houses catch fire in Chernihiv after Russian drone crashes. VIDEO (updated)
During the day on 1 June, a private house in the northern part of Chernihiv was damaged after a Russian drone crashed.
This was reported on Telegram by Dmytro Bryzhynskyi, head of the City Military Administration, Censor.NET informs.
First details
- A private house in a residential area in the northern part of the city was damaged after an enemy UAV crashed.
- Two private houses caught fire as a result of the attack.
- Information about casualties is being clarified.
UPDATE
"One woman is in a state of shock. She is receiving all necessary assistance. Efforts to deal with the aftermath of the attack are ongoing, and all emergency services are working at the scene," Bryzhynskyi later wrote, adding a video.
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