Drones, AI and electronic warfare: Ukraine and Lithuania have established a joint grant programme, Brave Lithuania. PHOTO

Ukraine and Lithuania are launching Brave Lithuania – a joint grant programme aimed at developing defence technologies and supporting innovative projects. The programme is designed to strengthen cooperation between the defence innovation ecosystems of Ukraine and Lithuania, as well as to accelerate the creation and implementation of technologies that meet the current needs of modern warfare.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ministry of Defence website.

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Priority areas: from drones to artificial intelligence

The programme will aim to support Ukrainian and Lithuanian developments in priority areas of defence tech, in particular unmanned systems, electronic warfare systems, artificial intelligence, communications systems and other technologies. The key objective of Brave Lithuania is to accelerate the creation and implementation of innovative solutions for the Ukrainian Defence Forces, as well as to strengthen cooperation between the defence ecosystems of the two countries.





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Signing of a letter of intent at the NATO-Ukraine Defence Innovators Forum

The signing of the letter of intent to launch the programme took place in the presence of Ukrainian Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko and Prime Minister of the Republic of Lithuania Inga Ruginienė. The document was signed by Deputy Minister of Defence of Ukraine Serhii Boiev and Deputy Minister of National Defence of the Republic of Lithuania Vitalija Zumerienė.

The programme will also include joint events for developers, aimed at finding new technological solutions and developing partnerships between Ukrainian and Lithuanian innovators.

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On the Ukrainian side, the programme will be implemented by Brave1 – a Ukrainian state-owned defence technology cluster.

The signing took place on 1 June during the second NATO-Ukraine Defence Innovators Forum in Vilnius, organised by NATO, the Lithuanian Ministry of National Defence and Brave1.

Brave Lithuania will be another step towards building an international network of defence innovation, which will help to develop technologies for the front line more quickly, strengthen Ukraine’s defence capabilities and bolster the security of European partners.

It should be recalled that Ukrainian Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov and German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius signed a letter of intent in Kyiv to launch Brave Germany – a joint programme for the development of defence technologies and support for innovative start-ups. The programme provides grant support to Ukrainian and German start-ups working on critical areas of defence tech.