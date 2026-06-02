Russian agent exposed in Zakarpattia for gathering data on strikes against Ukraine’s defence industry, - SSU. PHOTO

A Russian intelligence agent has been arrested in Zakarpattia; he was helping the enemy to plan attacks on defence-related enterprises and gathering information about their employees.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the SSU press centre.

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It is noted that a Russian military intelligence agent has been exposed in Zakarpattia Oblast, who was gathering information on defence industry enterprises in western Ukraine. According to the investigation, the perpetrator turned out to be an employee of one of the local factories, recruited by the Russian special services.

Russian agent spied on Ukrainian defence industry

According to the SSU, the agent identified the addresses of enterprises fulfilling defence contracts and gathered data on the types and volumes of products they manufacture. Furthermore, he compiled a database of employees at defence facilities, collecting their personal details and information about working hours.

According to the investigation, Russian military intelligence planned to use the intelligence gathered to prepare air strikes against Ukrainian defence enterprises, as well as to organise terrorist attacks against company executives and specialists, in particular design engineers.

To gather information, the agent contacted his former colleagues who currently work at defence industry enterprises. Under the pretext of professional interest and the exchange of experience, he attempted to find out details about the latest developments in the Ukrainian defence industry and the specialists involved in them.

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The investigation established that the suspect passed the gathered information to the Russian special services via his father, who lives in Kaliningrad and cooperates with Russian intelligence. The agent subsequently planned to take up a position at another defence enterprise to continue his espionage activities.

The suspect faces life imprisonment for high treason

SSU counter-intelligence officers promptly exposed and detained the suspect at his place of residence. During searches, law enforcement officers seized mobile phones containing evidence of collaboration with the enemy, as well as weapons and ammunition, the origin of which is currently being established.

The detainee was informed of the charges under the article on high treason committed under martial law. The penalty under this article provides for life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The operation was carried out by officers of the SSU Directorate in Zakarpattia Oblast under the procedural supervision of the regional prosecutor’s office.

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