SSU detained Russian GRU agent who adjusted drone strikes on Dnipropetrovsk region. PHOTO

The SSU’s military counter-intelligence unit has exposed and detained a Russian agent who was gathering intelligence on the Ukrainian Armed Forces and directing strikes by Geran-3 jet-powered drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the SSU press centre.

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According to the case file, the perpetrator was a local unemployed man who came to the attention of the Russian special services whilst searching for "quick money" on Telegram channels.

In exchange for promises of reward, he was recruited to gather intelligence on Ukrainian troops.

What exactly was passed on to the enemy

The agent was tasked with:

positions of Ukrainian artillery, in particular HIMARS

routes of armoured vehicles of the Defence Forces

other military facilities in the frontline area

For surveillance, he set up a "post" on the roof of his house and used binoculars and a mobile phone camera.

He plotted the collected data on Google Maps and passed it to his Russian handler via pre-agreed codes and phone numbers.

Read more: Helped Russian forces break through to administrative border of Dnipropetrovsk region: traitor has been sentenced to 15 years, — SSU

Law enforcement officers caught the suspect red-handed – just as he was attempting to photograph Ukrainian military equipment from close range.

During searches, two smartphones were seized from him, which were used to communicate with the Russian special services and gather information.

Charges and punishment

SBU investigators informed the detainee that he was suspected of an offence under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – treason committed under martial law.

He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The arrest was carried out by officers of the SSU’s military counter-intelligence unit in conjunction with SSU investigators in the Dnipropetrovsk region, under the procedural supervision of the regional prosecutor’s office.

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