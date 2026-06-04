Ruscists attack Konotop in Sumy Oblast: private house damaged, one injured. PHOTO
On the evening of 4 June, Russian troops struck the city of Konotop in Sumy Oblast with a Shahed drone.
This was reported by the city’s mayor, Artem Semenikhin, Censor.NET informs.
Details
"As a result of the enemy drone impact, a private house is burning in Zahrebelia. Preliminary reports indicate there are no fatalities! The owner of the house was injured! The injuries are not severe! A person lived there, was building a home for himself and his children, and the Muscovites simply destroyed everything," he wrote.
As a result of the shelling, Konotop was left without a water supply and partly without electricity.
Aftermath
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