Ruscists attack Konotop in Sumy Oblast: private house damaged, one injured. PHOTO

On the evening of 4 June, Russian troops struck the city of Konotop in Sumy Oblast with a Shahed drone.

This was reported by the city’s mayor, Artem Semenikhin, Censor.NET informs.

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Details

"As a result of the enemy drone impact, a private house is burning in Zahrebelia. Preliminary reports indicate there are no fatalities! The owner of the house was injured! The injuries are not severe! A person lived there, was building a home for himself and his children, and the Muscovites simply destroyed everything," he wrote.

As a result of the shelling, Konotop was left without a water supply and partly without electricity.

Read more: Russian forces struck house in Sumy region with drone: man was killed and his mother was injured

Aftermath







See more: Day in Sumy region: Shostka and Krasnopillia under attack by Russian Federation; homes and critical infrastructure damaged. PHOTOS