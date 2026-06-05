The Plastic Army

As always

Special guest

See more: Hot spring in Tuapse, Putin’s "victory," and who is Vova? Fresh memes from Censor.NET

The forum has its own atmosphere

See more: Rain of retribution, Trump-style math, Fico’s thorny path. Fresh memes from "Censor.NET"

The St Petersburg volcano

Read more: Putin calls strike on Ukraine with "Oreshnik" "test": Wanted to see results

We can do it again

A St Petersburg morning

Because it’s beautiful!

Read more: Russian man laments strike on Boikiy corvette in Kronstadt: "This is total f#cking disaster. We got f#cking hit.". VIDEO

Read more: Ukraine intensifies strikes deep into Russia. It is becoming harder for Kremlin to hide consequences of war from Russians, - Telegraph

A valid point

Read more: Ukraine ready to cease fire during talks. US could monitor ceasefire regime, Zelenskyy says

Happy anniversary!

Read more: Putin threatens Ukraine with "inevitable punishment" for strike on college housing Rubicon in Starobilsk

Indeed...

Side effects of anti-ageing pills

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