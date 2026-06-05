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Plastic army, special guest in St Petersburg, petrol fever. Fresh photo memes from "Censor.NET"
The Plastic Army
As always
Special guest
The forum has its own atmosphere
The St Petersburg volcano
We can do it again
A St Petersburg morning
Because it’s beautiful!
A valid point
Happy anniversary!
Indeed...
Side effects of anti-ageing pills
See more photoshopped images here
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