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News Drone attack on Russian regions
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Russian man laments strike on Boikiy corvette in Kronstadt: "This is total f#cking disaster. We got f#cking hit.". VIDEO

The consequences of a strike by the Unmanned Systems Forces on the Russian corvette "Boikiy" at the Kronstadt naval base in Saint Petersburg on June 3 have appeared online.

The video was published by the "Spy Dossier" Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Warning! Profanity!

The video shows the burning corvette "Boikiy" of the 128th surface ship brigade of the Baltic Fleet of Russia in Kronstadt. A Russian films and marvels at the strike by the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

The day before, the Unmanned Systems Forces of Ukraine reported damage to the corvette.

Read more: One tank was destroyed and six were damaged at "St Petersburg" oil terminal, - General Staff

Background

  • As reported, the "Saint Petersburg Oil Terminal" is burning as a result of a drone attack on Saint Petersburg.
  • Let us remind you that today, June 3, the opening of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is planned in Saint Petersburg.
  • According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, an oil terminal in Petersburg, ships in Kronstadt, the Michurinsk plant "Progress", and the "Saky" airfield were hit.

Watch more: Ukrainian FP-1 drone flying over Gulf of Finland during attack on St Petersburg: "It’s flying right over water. It’s flying very low". VIDEO

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