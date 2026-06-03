Ukrainian FP-1 drone flying over Gulf of Finland during attack on St Petersburg: "It’s flying right over water. It’s flying very low". VIDEO

A unique video has been published online, capturing a Ukrainian drone in flight during a morning attack on military and industrial targets in St Petersburg.

According to Censor.NET,the videowas filmed by sailors directly from the deck of a ship that was in the waters of the Gulf of Finland at the time.

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The released footage shows the latest Ukrainian long-range drone, the FP-1. To remain undetected by Russian radar stations (RS), the drone flew at an extremely low altitude – literally just a few metres above the surface of the bay.

"It’s flying right over the water. Right, right over the water. It’s flying very low," says the video’s author in the recording.

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