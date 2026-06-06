Day in Kharkiv region: 20 settlements under attack, one person killed, six injured. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, the city of Kharkiv and settlements in the Kharkiv, Bohodukhiv, Chuhuiv and Kupiansk districts have come under enemy fire. Russian forces have used various types of unmanned aerial vehicles against the civilian population.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleg Synyegubov, and the regional police.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Attacks on civilians

On the morning of 6 June, an enemy UAV struck the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv. The façade and windows of an administrative building, as well as a civilian vehicle, were damaged.

Yesterday, in the village of Slatine and the town of Derhachi, UAV strikes damaged the windows of houses.

In the village of Eskhar in the Chuhuiv district, enemy UAV fire struck garages. A fire broke out. A 74-year-old woman was injured. She was taken to the hospital.

Russian forces attacked the village of Staryi Saltiv with an FPV drone. The enemy drone deliberately struck a service vehicle. A fire broke out at the scene.

In the village of Yurchenkove, a house caught fire after being hit by an enemy drone.

In the village of Myrne, Kupianskyi district, an enemy UAV struck a football pitch. A car was damaged in the village of Spodobivka. In the village of Borivske, a house was damaged as a result of enemy UAV fire.

Russian troops attacked a civilian car on a road in the Bohodukhiv district. An enemy drone exploded near a VAZ car. A 44-year-old female passenger sustained fatal injuries. Men aged 24, 33 and 47 were also injured. The victims were taken to a medical facility.

A 39-year-old man was injured in the town of Bohodukhiv.

See more: Day in Kharkiv region: 8 people injured, including children. PHOTO

Consequences of the attack

















