Fatal road accident in Kyiv: 39 traffic violations recorded for Mercedes-Benz C300, - Biloshitsky. PHOTO

A Mercedes-Benz C300 involved in a road traffic accident in Kyiv has been found to have committed 39 traffic offences.

This was reported on Facebook by Oleksii Biloshitsky, First Deputy Head of the Patrol Police Department of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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He recalled that what was an ordinary day turned out to be the last for four people, including a child. Three more people suffered serious injuries. The driver was literally pulled from the completely wrecked vehicle.

"The Mercedes-Benz C300 involved in the accident had 39 recorded traffic violations, the vast majority of which were for speeding. 18 of these were just last year... And there was also one accident without injuries in March this year," Biloshitsky clarified.

"If a person regularly disregards the Highway Code, this should serve as a warning to the state and society of the potential danger to other road users. And such a person must prove their right to be a road user as a driver! Given yesterday’s tragedy and the many other road accidents that have occurred and will occur, our country also needs such a mechanism," he believes.

Read more: Mercedes driver who caused fatal accident in Kyiv detained, under escort, - police





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