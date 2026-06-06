Vitalii Pletin, police officer with rifle battalion, was killed whilst carrying out combat mission in Donetsk region. PHOTO

Vitaliy Pletin, a police officer with the Poltava Rifle Battalion, was killed in Donetsk Oblast whilst carrying out a combat mission.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the National Police’s communications department.

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It is reported that the senior inspector of the explosive ordnance disposal unit of the Poltava Region Police Rifle Battalion was just 29 years old.

See more: He shielded his unit with his own body: Captain Dmytro Ivashchyshyn was killed whilst carrying out combat mission in Kramatorsk area. PHOTO

The life of the Hero

Vitalii was born on 22 May 1997 in the village of Bilyky, Myrhorod District, Poltava Region. In 2014, he chose the path of serving the people and the state. Since then, his life has been inextricably linked with a sense of responsibility towards society, loyalty to his Oath, and devotion to Ukraine.

Circumstances of his death

On 5 June 2026, whilst carrying out a combat mission in the Donetsk region, Police Captain Vitaliy Pletin sustained fatal injuries as a result of an enemy strike by an FPV drone.