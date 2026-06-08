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News Photo Shelling of Kharkiv region
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Enemy drone attacks police vehicle during drone neutralisation in Kharkiv region: bomb disposal expert killed, four injured. PHOTOS

On Sunday, 7 June, in the Izium district of the Kharkiv region, a Russian UAV attacked a police vehicle whilst officers were defusing another drone that had failed to detonate. One police officer was killed in the attack, and three other officers and a civilian were injured.

This was reported by the National Police, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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It is noted that on 7 June, near the village of Chystovodivka in the Izium district, police officers were responding to a call to defuse a detected explosive object, namely an unidentified type of drone that had not detonated.

Drone attack in the Kharkiv region

While bomb disposal experts were working at the scene, an enemy UAV struck a law enforcement vehicle.

Drone attack in the Kharkiv region

A police officer from the bomb disposal unit was killed instantly by the impact. Three other members of the unit and a civilian were injured.

Drone attack in the Kharkiv region

All those injured are receiving medical treatment.

See more: Day in Kharkiv region: 20 settlements under attack, one person killed, six injured. PHOTOS

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drone (2713) attack (805) Kharkiv region (1715) Izyumskyy district (156) Chystovodivka (2)
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