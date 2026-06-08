Enemy drone attacks police vehicle during drone neutralisation in Kharkiv region: bomb disposal expert killed, four injured. PHOTOS

On Sunday, 7 June, in the Izium district of the Kharkiv region, a Russian UAV attacked a police vehicle whilst officers were defusing another drone that had failed to detonate. One police officer was killed in the attack, and three other officers and a civilian were injured.

This was reported by the National Police, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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It is noted that on 7 June, near the village of Chystovodivka in the Izium district, police officers were responding to a call to defuse a detected explosive object, namely an unidentified type of drone that had not detonated.

While bomb disposal experts were working at the scene, an enemy UAV struck a law enforcement vehicle.

A police officer from the bomb disposal unit was killed instantly by the impact. Three other members of the unit and a civilian were injured.

All those injured are receiving medical treatment.

See more: Day in Kharkiv region: 20 settlements under attack, one person killed, six injured. PHOTOS