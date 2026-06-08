Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones: minibus damaged, casualties reported. PHOTO

On the afternoon of 8 June 2026, Russian forces launched yet another attack on Zaporizhzhia.

This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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There are casualties

"There are casualties, a minibus has been damaged: the Russians are continuing their drone terror against Zaporizhzhia," he said.

Details

According to the Regional Military Administration, an enemy drone struck a minibus. The vehicle was significantly damaged.



Preliminary reports indicate that one person has been injured.

See more: Russian drone hits Ukrzaliznytsia electric locomotive in Zaporizhzhia. PHOTO