Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones: minibus damaged, casualties reported. PHOTO
On the afternoon of 8 June 2026, Russian forces launched yet another attack on Zaporizhzhia.
This was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
There are casualties
"There are casualties, a minibus has been damaged: the Russians are continuing their drone terror against Zaporizhzhia," he said.
Details
According to the Regional Military Administration, an enemy drone struck a minibus. The vehicle was significantly damaged.
Preliminary reports indicate that one person has been injured.
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