Enemy struck Dnipropetrovsk region with KAB: 7 injured, two people in serious condition. PHOTO

On the afternoon of 9 June 2026, Russian forces struck the Vasylkivska community in the Synelnykivskyi district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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There are casualties

According to the Regional State Administration, seven people were injured as a result of the enemy shelling.

See more: Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region: three people injured. PHOTOS

Details

As reported, the enemy attacked with KAB. Seven people were injured. Three of them have been hospitalised. A 47-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man are in a serious condition.



Several multi-storey and private houses have been damaged. A local sports school has also been damaged.

See more: Russian forces attacked Pavlohrad district: two petrol stations hit, man injured. PHOTO