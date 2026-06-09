Rapist pardoned by Putin has killed woman and child again: ’participant in special military operation’ has been convicted in Russia. VIDEO+PHOTOS

In Russia, yet another "hero of the special military operation" – Artem Buchin, a soldier from the Perm Krai – has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

The Central District Military Court found him guilty of the murder and rape of his 26-year-old ex-wife and her 7-year-old daughter, according to Censor.NET.

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Release from prison for the sake of the war and a new murder

The crime took place in late August 2024 in the town of Chusovoy. The bodies of a woman and a child, showing signs of a violent death, were found in their flat. The occupier, Buchin, who was on leave at the time due to injuries and was preparing for another deployment to the front in Ukraine, was arrested two days later. The motive for the murder was ‘jealousy’ – the invader believed that his ex-wife had been unfaithful to him whilst he was fighting.

This is not the first such incident for the Russian soldier. In 2018, he received his first prison sentence for robbery. In 2023, Buchin was sentenced to 20 years in a strict-regime prison for the rape and brutal murder of a local nurse. And by the end of 2023, instead of serving his sentence, the killer signed a contract with the Russian Ministry of Defence, received a pardon and went to war in Ukraine.

After being wounded at the front, the pardoned rapist returned home to Chusovoy, where he immediately committed a similar crime, taking the lives of a woman and a small child.

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