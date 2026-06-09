Kremlin propagandist Baranchik called for murder of families of Ukraine’s leadership: "Zelensky, Syrskyi, Budanov, Yermak… We must strike at their wives and children". VIDEO

Against the backdrop of the Russian army’s apparent inability to achieve military successes on the front line and to protect its own infrastructure, Russian propagandists are increasingly resorting to open calls for terrorism. According to Censor.NET, Russian state propagandist Yuri Baranchik has made yet another Nazi-style statement, calling live on air for the targeted killing of the wives and children of Ukraine’s top leadership.

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He openly admitted that the Russian Federation’s regular, massive attacks on Ukrainian buildings, industrial plants and military airfields are in no way bringing Russia closer to victory, as Ukraine is swiftly dealing with the aftermath of the strikes and continues to effectively destroy the enemy. It is precisely because of this military impotence that the propagandist proposed using the methods of international terrorists — targeting the civilian family members of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Kyrylo Budanov, Andrii Yermak and other representatives of the Ukrainian authorities.

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"It seems to me that until we see specific casualties, very specific names – Zelensky, Syrsky, Budanov, Yermak, their families... probably Zelensky’s and Yermak’s children must die. I’ll just throw that thought out there. They’ve lost a building, a bunker, a runway. So what? What have they lost? They haven’t lost a thing. They’ll rebuild it and launch a new strike in five minutes. The top brass – they must lose their children, that’s what I think. We need to strike at their wives, at their children, you understand?" – stated Baranchik.

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