Drones attacked Odesa: woman was injured, buildings were damaged. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of 10 June 2026, the enemy once again attacked Odesa with strike drones. Hits on two residential buildings were recorded.

This was reported by the head of the Odesa RMA, Serhii Lysak, on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Damage has been reported

As noted, as a result of yet another enemy attack in the Primorsky district of Odesa, damage to two residential buildings has been recorded.

"In one of them, a flat on the 5th floor was completely gutted by fire. The fire was quickly extinguished by State Emergency Service personnel," the report states.

See more: Russian forces attacked Odesa: non-residential building was destroyed. PHOTO









A woman was injured

According to the State Emergency Service, a 46-year-old woman was injured. She has been hospitalised and is receiving all necessary medical care.

At another address, on the 11th floor, residents’ property, windows and the building’s façade were damaged.

Representatives of the city authorities, rescue workers, utility services and the district administration are working at the scene. An assessment of the damage and documentation of the consequences of the enemy attack are ongoing.

See more: Consequences of Russian drone attack on Odesa region: man injured in Odesa, civilian infrastructure damaged in Chornomorsk. PHOTOS