Russian forces attacked Odesa: non-residential building was destroyed. PHOTO

On the night of 7 June 2026, the enemy once again attacked civilian infrastructure in Odesa.

This was reported on the Telegram channel by the head of the Odesa RMA, Serhii Lysak, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What are the consequences?

As noted, a non-residential building in one of the city’s districts was damaged as a result of the attack. All necessary services responded promptly at the scene.

Fortunately, there were no casualties.

See more: Consequences of Russian drone attack on Odesa region: man injured in Odesa, civilian infrastructure damaged in Chornomorsk. PHOTOS

What led up to it?

As reported, on the evening of 6 June, the movement of Russian attack drones was detected in Ukrainian airspace.

Read also: Russian drone hits high-rise building in Odesa: fire breaks out