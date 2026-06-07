Russian forces attacked Odesa: non-residential building was destroyed. PHOTO
On the night of 7 June 2026, the enemy once again attacked civilian infrastructure in Odesa.
This was reported on the Telegram channel by the head of the Odesa RMA, Serhii Lysak, according to Censor.NET.
What are the consequences?
As noted, a non-residential building in one of the city’s districts was damaged as a result of the attack. All necessary services responded promptly at the scene.
Fortunately, there were no casualties.
What led up to it?
As reported, on the evening of 6 June, the movement of Russian attack drones was detected in Ukrainian airspace.
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