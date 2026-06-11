Russian corvette "Boykyi" is beyond repair following strike by Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kronstadt. PHOTOS

Satellite images released from Kronstadt show the destruction of the Russian Project 20380 missile corvette *Boyky* following a successful attack by Ukrainian drones. The scale of the internal fires has caused deformation of the hull and the failure of the radar systems, making the ship’s restoration physically impossible.

According to Censor.NET, the images were released by OSINT researcher MT Anderson.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Analysis of the corvette’s damage

Detailed satellite images show the condition of the ship. The researcher highlights several key areas of damage:

Collapse of the superstructure: Under the force of the fire, the powerful radar mast and parts of the upper deck gave way and collapsed into the hull. Along with them, the unique ‘Furke-2’ general-purpose radar and the ‘Monument-A’ missile targeting radar were destroyed.

Metal deformation: In the stern area, where the exhaust systems and helicopter deck are located, critical distortions and charring of the steel structures have been recorded, indicating extensive burning of the internal compartments.

Identification systems: The mast carries antennas for radar stations detecting air and surface targets, communication equipment, navigation lights and components of the ‘friend or foe’ identification system.

Read more: Ukraine will launch 600 drones and missiles at Russia, and then Russians will feel full force of this war, - Zelenskyy

According to MT Anderson’s assessment, the nature and extent of the damage indicate that the ship cannot be repaired.





How did they take out the "Boykyi"?

As a reminder, on the morning of 3 June, Ukrainian drones struck a Russian missile corvette at the Kronstadt naval base in St Petersburg. At the time of the attack, the ship was in the Veleschinsky dry dock, where it was undergoing scheduled repairs that had begun in February 2026.

Following the strikes, a massive fire broke out on the ship, the smoke from which was observed by local residents several kilometres from the scene.

More about the Project 20380 corvette "Boykyi"

The Project 20380 corvette "Boyky" is a multi-purpose coastal patrol vessel that was part of the Russian Federation’s Baltic Fleet. The ship was laid down on 27 July 2005 in St Petersburg. It was launched in April 2011.

The mast of the missile corvette "Boyky". Collage by Special Kherson Cat

The "Boyky" is the third corvette of Project 20380 and belongs to the "Steregushchy" class of ships. It has a displacement of approximately 2,200 tonnes, a maximum speed of up to 27 knots, and an endurance of up to 15 days. The ship’s crew consists of 100 personnel, including 14 officers.

The main threat was posed by the "Uran" strike missile system (8 X-35 anti-ship cruise missiles with a range of up to 260 km). In addition, it was equipped with the "Redut" air defence system, a 100-mm A-190 artillery mount, the "Paket-NK" anti-submarine system, and had a Ka-27 anti-submarine helicopter on board.

Watch more: Ukrainian long-range drone attacks locomotive of Russian freight train in Bryansk region. VIDEO