Day in Donetsk Oblast: Russia shelled 14 settlements, damaging 24 civilian facilities. PHOTOS

Russian troops have launched a massive attack on the Donetsk region. A total of 1,205 shelling incidents have been recorded, resulting in the destruction of residential buildings and civilian infrastructure. There are no reports of casualties at this stage.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, and the regional police.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Kramatorsk district

A private house has been destroyed in Lyman.

An apartment block was damaged in Mykolaivka, and one private home each in Maiaky and Rubtsi.

In Khrestyshche, an enemy FPV drone struck an ambulance.

In Raihorodok, a private house was damaged as a result of shelling, and infrastructure was damaged in Orikhuvatka.

The Russians sent five drones of various types towards Kramatorsk, damaging three private homes and two civilian vehicles.

As a result of drone attacks, an apartment block and a garage cooperative were damaged in Novodonetsk, two apartment blocks in Oleksandrivka, and there is damage to the premises of a business in Kurytsyne.

In Samiilivka, a private house and a car were damaged. In Andriivka, an infrastructure facility was damaged.

In Druzhkivka, the enemy struck with four "KAB-250" bombs and an FPV drone – a private house, a hotel complex and two educational establishments were damaged.

Watch more: Pilots of FATUM battalion smashed Grad MLRS, self-propelled artillery system and occupiers’ equipment in Lyman direction. VIDEO

The aftermath of the enemy attacks















