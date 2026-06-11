Shot two acquaintances amid conflict and fled: foreigner detained in Kyiv – police. PHOTO

In Kyiv, a Georgian citizen was detained on suspicion of killing two people following a conflict at a service station.

This was reported by the Kyiv Prosecutor’s Office and police, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known about the case?

The detained suspect turned out to be a 34-year-old man. The killing itself reportedly took place in Kyiv’s Desnianskyi district. According to investigators, a conflict arose between the suspect, who worked at a service station, and two of his acquaintances. It was established that the car belonging to the wife of one of the victims was being repaired at the service station where the suspect worked.

Police established that the crime scene was a garage unit used by the service station. There, police found the body of another man with gunshot wounds to the chest. Both victims turned out to be citizens of another country, aged 51 and 36.

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"As a result, the service station mechanic shot one of the men dead and fatally wounded the other. The wounded man died in hospital the following day. The suspect himself threw away the weapon and his clothes and fled the scene. He was detained shortly afterwards," law enforcement officers said.

Suspicion was served to the attacker

The Prosecutor’s Office said that the victims, like the detainee, were Georgian citizens. One of them had been accused of apartment burglaries. Law enforcement officers are establishing the reasons for the conflict, as well as other circumstances of the crime. The weapon found at the scene of the incident was sent for examination.

The suspect faces imprisonment for a term of 10 to 15 years or life imprisonment.

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