Man attacks police during search in Zaporizhzhia: three wounded, attacker killed. PHOTOS

In the Zavodskyi district of Zaporizhzhia, a man attacked police officers with a knife and tear gas during a search. Three law enforcement officers were wounded, and the attacker died after police used weapons.

This was reported by the National Police, Censor.NET reports.

Read more on our Telegram channel

"Today, 11 June, at around 3:40 p.m., in the Zavodskyi district of Zaporizhzhia, during an authorised search at the place of residence of a person involved in criminal proceedings, an armed attack on police officers took place," the statement said.

See more: Seven people, including three children, were injured in Vilniansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, following drone attack. PHOTOS

Person involved used tear gas and a knife

During the investigative actions, the man suddenly attacked law enforcement officers, used tear gas, and stabbed three police officers.

The police used their weapons

Despite lawful demands to stop his illegal actions, the attacker continued to put up armed resistance and posed an immediate threat to the lives and health of police officers. To avert deadly danger, one of the police officers used his service firearm.

See more: Man stabbed TCR serviceman and police officer in Mykolaiv: he was detained. PHOTO

The attacker died as a result of his injuries.

Three police officers with stab wounds were hospitalised. Doctors are providing them with all the necessary assistance.

An investigative team, officers from the State Bureau of Investigations, and other specialised services are working at the scene. A set of urgent investigative actions is being carried out to establish all the circumstances of the incident.









