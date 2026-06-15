AI implementation and booby traps: AFU discussed modernisation of Russian UAVs and displayed captured samples. PHOTOS

Russia has established a clear trend towards using air strike capabilities for a protracted war of attrition. The main focus is on the mass deployment of relatively inexpensive drones, missile attacks against civilians, and the evolution of UAVs as aerial platforms for carrying other types of weaponry.

This was reported at a briefing at Ukrinform by Colonel Oleksandr Zaruba, chief research fellow at the State Research Institute for Testing and Certification of Weapons and Military Equipment, and Major Andrii Kovalov, an officer in the media relations department of the Public Relations Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reports Censor.NET.

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Extensive modernisation of the "Shaheds" and foreign components

During the event, the speakers also presented a special exhibition of captured Russian weaponry, which had been shot down by Ukrainian air defences. Attendees were shown the drones themselves, their electronic modules, navigation system components, as well as the warheads of various types of UAVs.













As noted by military experts, the base "Shahed-136" UAV has undergone significant design changes. The occupiers have not only made the design cheaper for mass production and increased its resistance to Ukrainian electronic warfare systems, but have also introduced artificial intelligence.

At the same time, analysis of the captured equipment confirms that the operation of AI systems is directly dependent on foreign-made microelectronics — 100% of the Russian Federation’s air attack assets are still manufactured using foreign components.

In addition, the Russian Federation has introduced the jet-powered "Shahed-238", as well as newer variants of the "Geran-4" and "Geran-5". Thanks to their jet engines, these have significantly higher speeds and improved aerodynamics, which reduces the response time of Ukrainian air defence. To overwhelm our air defence system, the enemy has begun launching large numbers of cheap decoys — the multi-purpose "Gerbera" and "Parodiya" UAVs — which distract anti-aircraft gunners.

The evolution of missiles and guided aerial bombs

Technological changes have also affected other components of the enemy’s arsenal:

The Iskander-M is being modernised to better counter modern air defence systems, increase its range and scale up production amid international sanctions.

The Kh-101 cruise missiles have been fitted with a dual warhead and improved strike accuracy.

Air bombs (KABs) are being transformed using UMPC modules. The enemy is currently developing intermediate munitions, which are a dangerous hybrid between a guided air bomb and a long-range UAV.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces emphasise that due to the increased range, accuracy and the ability of Russian operators to control these systems remotely, the level of threat to Ukraine’s civilian population remains critically high.

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