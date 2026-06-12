Day in Donetsk region: Russia shelled 12 settlements, two dead, four wounded in past 24 hours. PHOTOS

Russian forces carried out 1,606 shelling attacks on the Donetsk region over the past 24 hours. There have been casualties in 12 settlements, and residential buildings and civilian infrastructure have been damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, and the regional police.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Pokrovsk District

One person was killed in Vesele Pole, Bilozerka district.

A garage was damaged in Bilozerske.

Kramatorsk district

Two people were injured in Sloviansk, and an infrastructure facility was damaged.

Russian forces struck Kramatorsk with six drones, mainly FPV drones. One block of flats and three private houses, an educational establishment and two civilian vehicles were damaged.

In Samyilivka, a Russian "Molniya-2" UAV damaged a private house and a car.

In Shabelkivka, a private house was damaged; in Bilenke and Mirna Dolyna, cars were damaged.

In Serhiivka, Andriivska district, a private house was damaged.

In Druzhkivka, the Russians killed a person who was in their garden. Two more civilians were wounded when an FPV drone struck. An apartment block and a car were damaged.

Bakhmut District

In Riznykivka, Siversk district, private houses were damaged.

See more: Day in Donetsk Oblast: Russia shelled 14 settlements, damaging 24 civilian facilities. PHOTOS











