One person has been killed and four others injured in Kharkiv region as result of Russian shelling. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian forces have shelled settlements in the Kharkiv region, using drones and manned aircraft. The Kharkiv, Chuhuiv, Bohodukhiv and Kupiansk districts have come under attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Synehubov, and the regional police.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

A 70-year-old man was killed in the village of Petropavlivka in the Chuhuiv district. According to local authorities, he was in a vehicle during an attack by an FPV drone. He was wounded by the first strike, and the second proved fatal.

Casualties in several communities

In the village of Pechenigi, a 63-year-old man was injured and taken to the hospital.

In the village of Kovali, Zolochiv district, an 84-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction following the shelling.

In a field near the village of Zrubanka, a 55-year-old man was injured as a result of the explosion of an unknown explosive device. He was taken to the hospital.

In the village of Shevchenkove, Kupiansk district, another civilian – a 76-year-old man – was injured during an airstrike.

Destruction of infrastructure

As a result of the attacks, civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed:

in the Vovchanska district– residential buildings and power lines;

in the Zolochiv district– private homes, farm buildings, power lines;

in Lyubotyn – railway infrastructure;

in Shevchenkove – a hospital building, a shop, and emergency medical vehicles;

in Prykolotne – a residential building and a civilian enterprise.

In addition, damage has been reported in a number of other settlements in the region, and the full extent of the shelling’s impact is still being assessed.

Read more: Kharkiv and region under massive Russian strikes: 11 injured in city and UAV attacks













