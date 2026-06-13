Day in Donetsk region: Sloviansk, Kramatorsk and Druzhkivka under Russian attack; one person killed, seven wounded. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, on 12 June 2026, Russian forces have been heavily shelling the Donetsk region. The Kramatorsk district has come under enemy fire.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

As noted, infrastructure was damaged in Mayaky, Sviatohorsk district. In Sloviansk, three private houses were damaged. In Kramatorsk, two people were injured, two high-rise buildings, a shop, and three cars were damaged. In Druzhkivka, one person was killed and four were injured; three high-rise buildings, a private house, and a car were damaged. In Kostyantynivka, one person was injured.

In total, the Russians shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 20 times over the past 24 hours.

Consequences







Read more: Forced evacuation of children expanded in Sloviansk: three more microdistricts will be evacuated