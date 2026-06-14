Russian forces launched massive attack on Putyvl: fires broke out. PHOTOS

On 14 June, Russian forces once again launched heavy attacks on Putyvl in the Sumy region.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.

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Details

As noted, fires broke out in the residential area: people’s homes, garages, and outbuildings were ablaze.

Repeated strikes on rescuers

While the fire was being extinguished, the enemy struck again at the location where the rescue workers were operating. The personnel managed to retreat to a safe place – none of the emergency workers were injured.

See more: Enemy UAV attacked police vehicle in Sumy region: vehicle destroyed by fire. PHOTOS







A community rescue officer took an elderly woman, whose house had been damaged in the attack, to the hospital. Fortunately, she was unharmed.



Despite the constant threat of further strikes, all fires have been extinguished.