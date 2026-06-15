Ukraine has received mine-hunting ship from the Netherlands. PHOTOS

The Ukrainian Navy has received another mine-hunting vessel from the Netherlands.

This was announced by the Commander of the Ukrainian Navy, Oleksii Neizhpapa, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The Dutch partners have handed over an Alkmaar-class minesweeper to the Ukrainian Navy as part of the Maritime Capabilities Coalition.

"The ship was named after the eponymous harbour minesweeper, which was lost whilst on a mission covering comrades from a special forces unit," the commander noted.

Read more: Review of Alkmaar-class mine-clearing minesweeper, which Ukraine will receive from Netherlands - Ministry of Defense. INFOGRAPHICS

"During the official ceremony, I had the honour of raising the Ukrainian Navy flag on the new minesweeper 'Henichesk' in the presence of the Commander of the Royal Netherlands Navy, the Commander of the Royal Belgian Navy, and the commanders of the navies of Romania, Lithuania and Latvia.

The "Henichesk" will strengthen our capabilities in mine countermeasures – the search, detection and disposal of sea mines. Following its handover, the Navy now has five minehunters. Previously, the UK transferred the Sandown-class ships "Cherkasy" and "Chernihiv" to Ukraine, whilst Belgium and the Netherlands transferred the Alkmaar-class ships "Melitopol" and "Mariupol", Neizhpapa concluded.

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