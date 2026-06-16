Russian drones destroyed enterprise in Kharkiv region. PHOTO

On the morning of 16 June, Russian drones attacked a civilian enterprise in the village of Bezruky, in the Derhachi community in the Kharkiv region. The strikes triggered a massive fire, which virtually destroyed the production facilities.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing Viacheslav Zadorenko, head of the Derhachi City Military Administration.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The fire engulfed workshops, warehouses and vehicles

According to Zadorenko, at around 04:45 a.m., Russian troops launched an attack using Geran-2 drones on the civilian enterprise.

As a result of the attack, the production workshop, storage facilities and the company’s vehicles caught fire.

Rescue workers from the State Emergency Service contained and extinguished the fire, but due to the scale of the blaze, the facility has been almost completely destroyed.





Despite the significant destruction, there were no casualties or injuries.

Details of the attack’s other consequences are being clarified.

Read more: Russian drone struck centre of Chuhuiv, causing fire