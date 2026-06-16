Enemy strikes high-rise building in Kramatorsk: three injured. PHOTO
Today, 16 June, Russian forces struck a high-rise building in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, during the day.
This was reported on Facebook by the city’s mayor, Oleksandr Honcharenko, according to Censor.NET.
There are casualties
According to preliminary information, three people have been injured.
All relevant services are on the scene.
The threat of further shelling on the city remains
Goncharenko also stressed that the threat to the city remains.
No further information regarding the enemy shelling is available at this time.
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